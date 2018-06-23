FIFA World Cup 2018: No Mats Hummels for Germany; Sweden hit by stomach bug

Chelsea's Antonio Ruediger would be the likely replacement for Hummels alongside Jerome Boateng in the heart of the German defence as the defending world champions desperately need a win

Mats Hummels during a training session in Sochi recently. Pic/AFP

Germany could be without centre-back Mats Hummels, while Sweden were hit by a stomach bug ahead of today's match. "Mats Hummels will probably not be able to play. He somehow dislodged a vertebra in his neck yesterday and has not improved," Germany coach Joachim Loew said at the pre-game press conference yesterday.

Chelsea's Antonio Ruediger would be the likely replacement for Hummels alongside Jerome Boateng in the heart of the German defence as the defending world champions desperately need a win if they wish to reach the last 16 hanging after losing their opening match 0-1 to Mexico.

Meanwhile, Sweden's preparations have been hampered by a stomach bug that has prevented three players from travelling to Sochi. Coach Janne Andersson revealed that defenders Pontus Jansson and Filip Helander, along with midfielder Marcus Rohden, were left behind at the team's tournament base further up Russia's Black Sea coast in Gelendzhik to avoid a danger of the illness spreading.

