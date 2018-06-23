FIFA World Cup 2018: Peter Shilton mocks tearful Maradona

Yesterday marked 32 years since Maradona rose above England goalkeeper Shilton to punch the ball into the back of the net in the sides' quarter-final meeting at the 1986 World Cup

Argentina football legend Diego Maradona looks on disappointed as Messi & Co struggle v Croatia

Diego Maradona was left in tears after Argentina lost to Croatia, leaving his country on the brink of an embarrassing World Cup exit. But Peter Shilton had little sympathy for him, and was quick to have a little jab at his nemesis via social media.

Shilton used the anniversary of the 'Hand of God' goal to have a dig at Maradona. He tweeted: "God was looking down on me this morning! Having watched the worst football Argentina has played in a World Cup on the eve before the anniversary of the Hand of God incident."

