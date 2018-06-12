FIFA World Cup 2018: Robbie Williams, Aida to sing at opening ceremony

The award-winning singer will sing alongside Russian soprano Aida Garifullina shortly before Russia and Saudi Arabia kick off the World Cup at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium

Aida Garifullina and Robbie Williams

British pop star Robbie Williams will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony in Moscow on Thursday, the world football governing body FIFA and the singer's representatives said.

The award-winning singer will sing alongside Russian soprano Aida Garifullina shortly before Russia and Saudi Arabia kick off the World Cup at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.

Williams, 44, said yesterday that performing at the World Cup was, "a boyhood dream" and it would be, "an unforgettable show". His song "Party Like a Russian" two years ago sparked controversy in Russia for promoting stereotypes. Former Brazil striker Ronaldo will also be taking part in the opening ceremony.

