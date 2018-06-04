FIFA World Cup 2018: Southgate urges England to protect each other after 2-1 win

A gun tattoo on Sterling's right leg became the subject of national debate over the past week, leading Southgate to throw a protective arm around Sterling, who started the 2-1 win at Wembley



Gareth Southgate has called on his England squad to "protect each other" from outside pressures after his own decision to support, not sanction, Raheem Sterling. Southgate was inclined to drop Sterling for Saturday's friendly against Nigeria after he reported late for the World Cup training camp but chose not to once the player's personal life became front-page news.

A gun tattoo on Sterling's right leg became the subject of national debate over the past week, leading Southgate to throw a protective arm around Sterling, who started the 2-1 win at Wembley.

"I had a decision to make whether to play him after turning up late but, actually, that wasn't a decision after he started to come under fire from every other direction," said the manager, after goals from Gary Cahill and Harry Kane secured a positive result. "It wasn't about getting a response. The most important thing I do in the next six weeks is protect the players. They respect each other and understand how important it is they support and protect each other."

