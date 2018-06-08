FIFA World Cup 2018: Spain's king bids farewell to national team ahead of World Cup

"I did not want to miss the opportunity to come and embrace you, salute you and cheer you on before you are to embark and leave for Russia," the king said addressing the team

Spain's king on Thursday bid his country's national football team farewell before their trip to the Russian city of Krasnodar, La Roja's homebase for World Cup play which kicks off on June 14. King Felipe VI visited the Spanish squad at the City of Soccer sport complex, in Las Rozas, outside Madrid, accompanied by the new Culture and Sports Minister Maxim Huerta, among other officials, reports Efe.

"I did not want to miss the opportunity to come and embrace you, salute you and cheer you on before you are to embark and leave for Russia," the king said addressing the team.

"I know that what matters is not what I say, but that you do what you know best (and) you do it with enthusiasm. The whole time, until July 15, you will carry the country on your shoulders," he added. Spain, the 2010 world champion, is to play in Group B against Portugal, Morocco and Iran.

