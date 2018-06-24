FIFA World Cup 2018: Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri defends controversial goal celebration
Stoke winger Shaqiri and Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, who netted Switzerland's equaliser in the World Cup Group E contest in Kaliningrad, each celebrated their goals by making a gesture with their hands that was an apparent nod to the Albanian
Xherdan Shaqiri responded by saying "it's just emotion" when he was questioned about the way he celebrated his late winner in Switzerland's 2-1 victory over Serbia.
Stoke winger Shaqiri and Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, who netted Switzerland's equaliser in the World Cup Group E contest in Kaliningrad, each celebrated their goals by making a gesture with their hands that was an apparent nod to the Albanian flag. Both are among the players in the Switzerland team who have links to Kosovo — Shaqiri wears boots with the Kosovo flag displayed on one heel and the Swiss one on the other.
When asked about the way he had celebrated, Shaqiri said: "I think in football you have always emotions. You can see what I did and I think it's just emotion. I'm very happy to score this goal. It's not more. I think we don't have to speak about this now." When Switzerland boss Vladimir Petkovic was questioned about the gestures, he said: "I can only repeat what I already said earlier — you should never mix politics and football.
