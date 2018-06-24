FIFA World Cup 2018: Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri defends controversial goal celebration

Stoke winger Shaqiri and Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, who netted Switzerland's equaliser in the World Cup Group E contest in Kaliningrad, each celebrated their goals by making a gesture with their hands that was an apparent nod to the Albanian

Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates after scoring the winner against Serbia in Kaliningrad on Friday. Pic/Getty Images

Xherdan Shaqiri responded by saying "it's just emotion" when he was questioned about the way he celebrated his late winner in Switzerland's 2-1 victory over Serbia.

Stoke winger Shaqiri and Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, who netted Switzerland's equaliser in the World Cup Group E contest in Kaliningrad, each celebrated their goals by making a gesture with their hands that was an apparent nod to the Albanian flag. Both are among the players in the Switzerland team who have links to Kosovo — Shaqiri wears boots with the Kosovo flag displayed on one heel and the Swiss one on the other.

When asked about the way he had celebrated, Shaqiri said: "I think in football you have always emotions. You can see what I did and I think it's just emotion. I'm very happy to score this goal. It's not more. I think we don't have to speak about this now." When Switzerland boss Vladimir Petkovic was questioned about the gestures, he said: "I can only repeat what I already said earlier — you should never mix politics and football.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever