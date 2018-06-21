Thomas Muller was speaking in Sochi where the Germans arrived on Tuesday night and held its first practice ahead of Saturday's showdown with Sweden's national Blagult team, reports Efe

Thomas Muller

Germany forward Thomas Muller, whose national team was on the wrong side of a surprise 0-1 defeat to Mexico in its 2018 FIFA World Cup debut in Russia, said on Wednesday that the team must win its next two matches against Sweden and South Korea.

Muller was speaking in Sochi where the Germans arrived on Tuesday night and held its first practice ahead of Saturday's showdown with Sweden's national Blagult team, reports Efe.

The German forward explained to reporters that he and his fellow teammates have analyzed the Mexico match extensively and they now see that the Mexicans' way of playing exposed some of their team's weaknesses. Muller said his team would need to mix patience with determination when they play Blagult.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever