FIFA World Cup 2018: Uncapped keeper Arboleda named in Colombia's provisional squad

Colombia head coach Jose Pekerman on Monday named uncapped goalkeeper Ivan Arboleda to his provisional 30-man football squad for the FIFA World Cup in Russia



Representational picture

Colombia head coach Jose Pekerman on Monday named uncapped goalkeeper Ivan Arboleda to his provisional 30-man football squad for the FIFA World Cup in Russia. Arboleda, 22, has been a revelation this season for the Argentine top division club Banfield, and is widely touted as a successor to Colombia's current first-choice keeper David Ospina, reports Xinhua news agency.

Pekerman also called up Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado and Boca Juniors midfielder Sebastian Perez, who recently returned from respective groin and knee injuries. As expected, the squad is led by Monaco striker Radamel Falcao and Bayern Munich midfielder James Rodriguez. Also named were Barcelona center-back Yerry Mina, Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez and Villarreal striker Carlos Bacca.

Pekerman will have until June 4 to trim his squad to 23. Colombia will begin their World Cup campaign against Japan on June 19 and will also face Poland and Senegal in Group H.

The Colombia squad includes:

Goalkeepers: David Ospina, Camilo Vargas, Ivan Arboleda, Jose Fernando Cuadrado

Defenders: Cristian Zapata, Davinson Sanchez, Santiago Arias, Oscar Murillo, Frank Fabra, Johan Mojica, Yerry Mina, William Tesillo, Bernardo Espinosa, Stefan Medina, Farid Diaz.

Midfielders: Wilmar Barrios, Carlos Sanchez, Jefferson Lerma, Jose Izquierdo, James Rodriguez, Giovanni Moreno, Abel Aguilar, Mateus Uribe, Yimmi Chara, Juan Fernando Quintero, Edwin Cardona, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, Gustavo Cuellar, Sebastian Perez.

Forwards: Radamel Falcao, Duvan Zapata, Miguel Borja, Carlos Bacca, Luis Fernando Muriel, Teofilo Gutierrez.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever