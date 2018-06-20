FIFA World Cup 2018: Will Luzhniki be lucky for Ronaldo again?

Portugal face Morocco at Moscow Stadium today, where Ronaldo won the first of his five Champions League medals

Cristiano Ronaldo. Pic/AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo will be back at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow today, where he picked up the first of his five UEFA Champions League medals on a rainy night in May 2008 — 10 years ago. That was the easternmost Champions League final, just like the 21st World Cup is being played here in Russia for the first time. Ronaldo was under immense pressure to perform against Chelsea's top defenders, but defied critics with a header to give Manchester United the lead, which was later cancelled out by Frank Lampard in the dying moments of the first half.



Dramatic night

The unending dramatic night then saw Didier Drogba sent off for slapping Nemanja Vidic in the second half of extra time. The match went into the tie-breaker and Ronaldo failed to convert from the spot. John Terry, the Chelsea captain, then slipped as he went on to take the last spot kick. The Cup slipped out of Chelsea's hands. Man United won when Nicolas Anelka's penalty was saved by Dutch goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar.



It was also the 50th anniversary of the ill-fated Munich air disaster, where many of Man Utd's Busby Babes lost their lives. One of the survivors, Bobby Charlton received the trophy in incessant rain. Having missed the penalty, Ronaldo was relieved to get his hands on the prestigious prize. Cut to 2018, Ronaldo is the man in form again to lead Portugal against Morocco in their Group 'B' match today. His hat-trick against Spain recently earned his country a valuable point against their Iberian neighbours. Meanwhile, Morocco must win too after losing their first match against Iran through an Aziz Bouhaddouz own-goal.



Blast from the past

Another piece of history attached to Luzhniki is that Morocco had beaten Portugal 3-1 when they met for the first time in 1986 in Mexico. Abderrazzak Khairi scored a brace, while Merry Abdelkrim netted Morocco's third. Portugal must win today to remain in contention for a place in the second round. And Ronaldo, who has scored just six goals in four World Cups so far, has the opportunity to shine again as his stupendous hat-trick remains the brightest moment of the tournament so far when compared to Lionel Messi's penalty miss and Neymar's goalless effort. But will luck and Luzhniki favour Ronaldo again?

