FIFA World Cup 2018: Belgium coach Rob Martinez respects Tunisia threat

Belgium coach Roberto Martine. Pic/AFP

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said yesterday that he has been keeping one eye on next week's blockbuster clash with England in the lead-up to their Group G match against Tunisia today. Barring major upsets, the June 28th tie against Gareth Southgate's men in Kaliningrad will decide who tops the group and Martinez was wary of England.

He indicated Belgium will be particularly vigilant during set-pieces, noting that 60 percent of goals at the tournament so far had come from dead-ball situations, including both of Harry Kane's strikes in England's 2-1 win over Tunisia.

But Martinez was not allowing the England match to distract him from his immediate priority in Moscow against Tunisia, a team he picked as a potential surprise package ahead of the tournament. "We respect Tunisia's threat but they are a team that need to come out and win the game, so they will make the game very, very open," said Martinez.

