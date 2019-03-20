Fifty shades of music at this eight-hour concert in Lower Parel

things-to-do

A gig series returns bigger and better, with a whopping 50 artistes sharing the stage in a mall

Smokey

It was in March 2018 that we had first written in these pages about Awestrung, a monthly gig series held at a Lower Parel mall. But after that, all information about subsequent editions had dried up. The reason is that the organisers had temporarily shelved the property because they felt that they needed to refresh the format, and come back with something bigger and better. And that's exactly what's happening this weekend when Awestrung returns on an unprecedented scale, with 50 artistes from diverse genres sharing the stage.

This comeback was orchestrated after Artists Aloud — the indie wing of a major music company — approached the folks at High Street Phoenix, the mall where the concert is held, with a proposition. Soumini Sridhara Paul, VP of Artists Aloud, tells us, "When we started speaking [to the mall authorities], we told them that we have a format where, in 2012, we had brought in 50 artistes to perform together on stage. We said, 'Why not replicate that model for Awestrung?' They replied, 'Let's do this.' And that's how we came to be partners."



Soumini Sridhara Paul

She adds that the line-up is curated in such a way that the emphasis is on independent artistes making original music. So, you have a Hindi rock band like the Delhi-based Faridkot. There's local electro-rock act Laxmi Bomb. Manganiyar mainstay Mame Khan is on the bill, too, as is rapper ACE of the crew Mumbai's Finest. Then there are electronic producers, singer-songwriters and Sufi acts, among others who complete the list of performers. In short, name it and chances are that you will have an act playing a genre you like.

Each outfit will get a maximum of 10 minutes on stage so that things keep moving, with a compère, Mihir Joshi, keeping the audience entertained in the interim. Mame Khan is the penultimate performer, before Smokey, a Mumbai-based DJ, brings the show to an end. She tells us, "Imagine, I am closing the festival. So, all the focus will be on me and there's thus a bit of both, nervousness and excitement. But I'll keep my set chilled, so that it's a nice goodbye for everyone." Which is just as well, because after the gamut of music that will be on offer, a mellow note is possibly the best way to end this massive, eight-hour concert.

ON March 22, 2 pm

AT High Street Phoenix, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel

