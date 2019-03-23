Fight over cricket turns ugly, Muslim family beaten for playing on Holi

crime

The accused has been identified as Mahesh, son of Satpal, a resident of Nayagaon

Gurugram (Haryana): One person has been arrested in connection with the Gurugram incident where members of a family were thrashed with sticks and swords by goons and threatened them against playing cricket, on the occasion of Holi, in Bhondsi area, police said on Saturday.

"Investigation into the matter is still underway. Police teams have been deployed in the case and required legal action would be taken," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South, Gurugram Himanshu Garg.

An FIR has been filed under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 148 (rioting), 149(every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causes hurt), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint.) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A video of the incident, which has surfaced on social media, purportedly shows a group of men attacking the family's male members with sticks, even as women plead for them to stop.

Himanshu Garg, DCP said: "We are constantly in touch with the victims, we have enhanced the police presence in the area; there is no need to fear. I would like to make an appeal to the people living in that area to live peacefully and maintain harmony."

