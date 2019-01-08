Film City poaching case: Accused confesses to killing fawn, feasting on it with liquor

national

In shocking revelations, poachers admit to carrying out several illegal activities inside SGNP in Mumbai

File Pic

One of the six accused in the Film City poaching case has told the Thane Forest Department officials that they killed a fawn, cooked its meat and had a gala feast right inside the protected limits of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) sometime in 2016-17.

According to forest department officials, all the six accused, one of whom was arrested on Monday, were produced before the Borivali metropolitan court, following which their forest custody was increased by two days.

Speaking to mid-day, Honorary Wildlife Warden of Mumbai and Member of State Wildlife Board Mayur Kamath said, "The accused have made a shocking confession about killing the fawn of a sambar and feasting on it. If such things are happening within a protected area, then the officials concerned should carry out an independent inquiry. The department should increase patrolling on foot inside the park and prosecute trespassers. The accused had stayed near Tulsi Lake overnight for fishing and killed the mammal in the process. As the lakes fall under BMC's jurisdiction, they should also increase vigilance in the area."

Speaking about what the accused revealed during interrogation, a forest department source said, "Four of the accused had killed the fawn with a knife. As it was raining that day, they made a temporary roof using plastic, cooked the meat underneath it and consumed it with liquor."

Meanwhile, the accused also said that they frequently visited SGNP for fishing at Tulsi Lake. On Sunday, the forest department officials took them to the spot where they had killed the fawn and eaten it, and collected some evidence related to the incident.

"The accused showed us the place where they killed the fawn and cooked the meat. They have also mentioned the same in the statement given to us. More information will come to the fore as the investigation progresses," a source said. The Thane forest department has also informed the SGNP about the incident, as it had happened within the core area of the protected zone.

FIR sought against Film City management

In a letter sent by Plant & Animals Welfare Society - Mumbai along with Amma Care Foundation to the Minister of Forests, Government of Maharashtra; Principal Secretary of Forests, Government of Maharashtra; PCCF (WL) & Chief Wildlife Warden, Maharashtra; RDD; Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and APCCF (WL) West Region; they have demanded an FIR against the managements of Film City and Production House of Sets, where the carcasses of the leopard and sambar were found. They have also said that a patrolling team comprising local activists and NGO representatives should be set up.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates