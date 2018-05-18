Film director Ram Subramanian: If they can't find me, how will they find Nirav Modi?

Days after cops file FIR against ad film director Ram Subramanian over his tweet against PM Narendra Modi, he says he's only following culture acceptable to the current government



Ram Subramanian

Despite knowing that an FIR has been reportedly filed against him over a tweet, ad film director Ram Subramanian was in good spirits when mid-day contacted him. He said, "I hear the police is looking for me, but if they can't find me, how will they find Nirav Modi?"

Media reports say Subramanian was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act on May 14 for allegedly posting a tweet on Mother's Day taking a potshot at Narendra Modi.

Soon after the complaint, Twitter posted a message claiming he had "violated" their rules, and temporarily suspended his account. Along with Subramanian, reports said that the Juhu police had also arrested one Aniket Patil, 25, for allegedly posting a tweet against chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife. Subramanian, who once worked with O&M and Nirvana, is no stranger to controversy. A film he made as part of his #ProfileForPeace campaign went viral after ABVP discovered that Gurmehar Kaur, the Delhi University student who became the poster girl for the Save DU campaign, appeared in it.

mid-day spoke to Subramanian about his plan of action should the police approach him in this case.

How do you justify your tweet?

The PM called Sunanda Pushkar, Shashi Tharoor's late wife, a 'Rs 50-crore girlfriend'. Why is what I have said unacceptable? I am following the culture that's acceptable to this government. The UP CM's supporter speaks of deriding women belong to the minority communities. If they can do it, so can I.

How did you react to Twitter suspending your account?

I had faith in the platform, so I am disappointed. Why suspend just my account? Look at all the people who are commenting on my tweets. There was a time when I was polite on social media, but any and every opinion was met with absolute hate. I am not used to the language I encountered, but then I grew used to it. Logic doesn't work with trolls; it's like talking to a feral animal. So I started using the same language as them. They talk hatefully, don't they? I don't support any party over another, but these guys lack grace.

Another Mumbaikar, Aniket Patil, has been arrested for a tweet that the police claim threatened the CM and his wife over the proposed Nanar green refinery in Ratnagiri

Does Aniket exist? Have you seen a picture or a video? If anyone finds him, I would like to help him.

Has the Mumbai Police contacted you?

No. I hear that they are looking for me. If they can't find me, how will they find Nirav Modi? I have nothing to fear. My conscience is clear. What will they charge me with?

How has your family reacted to this?

I live with my girlfriend, who is a teacher. I don't think she knows what's happening. But even when she finds out, she will be fine. She knows I will do what I say.

