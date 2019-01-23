Film set in India on taboos around menstruation gets Oscar nod

hollywood

Period. End of Sentence., executive produced by Guneet Monga has been nominated for an Oscar in the Documentary Short Subject category

Guneet Monga. Pic/Guneet Monga's official Instagram account

A socially charged film on the taboos around menstruation is nominated for an Oscar. The film titled Period. End Of Sentence. has India as its backdrop, and was announced in the Oscar nominations on January 22. It delves into the life and work of Arunachalam Muruganathan, the real 'Pad Man', whose low-cost sanitary napkin making machine started a revolution in India.

The film was nominated under the Documentary Short Subject category and is one of the top five nominees. The other nominees include Black Sheep, End Game, Lifeboat and A Night At The Garden.

Period. End Of Sentence. is executive produced by Guneet Monga and is co-produced by Monga's Sikhya Entertainment, which has previously backed films like The Lunchbox starring Nimrat Kaur, Irrfan Khan, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Masaan featuring Richa Chadha and Vicky Kaushal.

Monga was elated with the news and told IANS, "We made it... It is beyond everything we thought." Period. End Of Sentence. is a commentary on how women in India are still fighting taboos and stigma around menstruation that have existed since time immemorial. The 26-minute film shows the experiences of girls and women of Hapur in north India when a pad machine is installed in their village.

It's directed by award-winning Iranian-American filmmaker Rayka Zehtabchi, and is created by The Pad Porject, an organisation established by a group of students at the Oakwood School in Los Angeles and their teacher, Melissa Berton.

