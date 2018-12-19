India's Oscar hope still alive as Period. End Of A Sentence gets shortlisted

bollywood

As 'Period. End Of A Sentence' earns place in the Academy shortlist, producer Guneet Monga recounts how documentary was made

Guneet Monga

Guneet Monga's documentary, Period. End Of A Sentence, is one of the 10 features to be shortlisted in the Documentary Short Subject for the Academy Awards 2019. Directed by Iranian-American filmmaker Rayka Zehtabchi, the film is created by The Pad Project, an organisation established by an inspired group of students in Los Angeles. Monga says that the documentary is a commentary on how the lives of girls in Hapur undergo a change after a pad-vending machine has been set up in the town.



Period. End Of A Sentence

"When they found out that girls in India drop out of school after menstruation, they decided to invest in a pad-vending machine. They did yogathons, bake sales and raised 2000 USD to buy the pad vending machine. To ensure that more money comes in, they decided to make a film about it, thus spreading awareness among people. I came on board to help them navigate their way in India."

The final nominations will be announced on January 22.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates