Filmfare awards 2020: Full winners list; Gully Boy dominates all major categories
While the lead duo of Ranveer and Alia won the Best Male and Female Actor Awards respectively, the director of the flick Zoya Akhtar was awarded Best Director
Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt swept the Filmfare Awards by winning all the major accolades at the event including the Best Film Award on Saturday night. While the lead duo of Ranveer and Alia won the Best Male and Female Actor Awards respectively, the director of the flick Zoya Akhtar was awarded Best Director.
'Gully Boy' - a film that revolved around music as a profession also bagged the award for the Best Music Album of the year which it shared with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Kabir Singh'.
Both the supporting role awards also went to 'Gully Boy' with Amruta Subhash bagging it in the female category and Siddhant Chaturvedi getting it in the male category.
Other major awards that the film received at the event include Best Screenplay, Best Lyrics, and Best Dialogue.
'Gully Boy' is inspired by the lives of Mumbai street rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy. The film revolves around the underground rap movement in India and all the songs of the film have become extremely popular. 'Gully Boy' was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner in association with Tiger Baby. The film was India's official entry to the 92nd edition of Oscars.
Take a look at the complete winner's list of Filmfare Awards 2020:
Best Film
Gully Boy
Best Director
Zoya Akhtar (Gully Boy)
Best Film (Critics)
Article 15 (Anubhav Sinha)
Sonchiriya (Abhishek Chaubey)
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male)
Ranveer Singh (Gully Boy)
Best Actor (Critics)
Ayushmann Khurrana (Article 15)
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female)
Alia Bhatt (Gully Boy)
Best Actress (Critics)
Bhumi Pednekar (Saand Ki Aankh)
Taapsee (Saand Ki Aankh)
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female)
Amruta Subhash (Gully Boy)
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)
Siddhant Chaturvedi (Gully Boy)
Best Music Album
Gully Boy- Zoya Akhtar-Ankur Tewari
Kabir Singh- Mithoon, Amaal Mallik, Vishal Mishra, Sachet–Parampara and Akhil Sachdeva
Best Lyrics
Divine and Ankur Tewari- Apna Time Aayega, Gully Boy
Best Playback Singer (Male)
Arijit Singh...Kalank Nahi...Kalank
Best Playback Singer (Female)
Shilpa Rao...Ghungroo...War
Best Debut Director
Aditya Dhar - Uri: The Surgical Strike
Best Debut Actor
Abhimanyu Dassani - Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota
Best Debut Actress
Ananya Pandey - Student Of The Year 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh
Best Original Story
Article 15 - Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki
Best Screenplay
Gully Boy - Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar
Best Dialogue
Gully Boy- Vijay Maurya
Lifetime Achievement Award
Ramesh Sippy
Excellence In Cinema
Govinda
RD Burman Award For Upcoming Music Talent
Sashwat Sachdev- URI
