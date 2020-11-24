Filmmaker Farah Khan pens an open letter about being an IVF mother

In an open and heartfelt letter, choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan has shared her sentiments about exercising the choice of becoming a mother when she wanted to, and however she wanted to. She also went on to applaud Sony Entertainment Television's latest, clutter-breaking show Story 9 Months Ki, which delves into the subject of motherhood through IVF.

Farah gave birth to triplets -- daughters Diva and Anya, and son Czar when she was 43, and chose to have them via the advanced process of IVF.

She wrote, "As a daughter, wife and a mother, I've had to make many choices because of which I have become the choreographer, filmmaker and producer that I am. Every time I felt the moment was right, I listened to my gut and seized it. Whether it was for my career or for my family. We think about people's judgements so much, we forget that it's our life and it's our call!"

Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

She further added, "Today I am a proud mother of three because of a choice. I became a mother when I was ready for it, not when the society deems "the appropriate age to conceive." Thanks to advancements in science, I was able to do it via IVF at my age. Today, it's nice to see that more women are making this choice without fear of judgement, changing people's mindsets and taking their happiness in their own hands. I recently came to know of a show on Sony TV called Story 9 Months Ki which makes a bold and honest statement - Agar pyaar ke bina shaadi ho sakti hai, toh pati ke bina maa kyu nahi?"

She signed off the letter with, "As a film-maker when I hear such progressive premises of a television show, it makes me very proud and happy to know that women's choices are being acknowledged. I wish a great motherhood to all women out there who want to be mothers - naturally or otherwise. Always remember, it's a woman's call!"

