The makers of the web series describe Jayalalithaa's story of how a common girl becomes a superstar and goes from ruling hearts to ruling a state.

Jayalalithaa and Gautham Menon

The illustrious life of the late former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa is all set to hit the screens. The makers have decided to portray this one in the form of a web series, and not as a film. However, the makers are competing to narrate the story of the actress-turned-politician, who passed away December 2016 out of a massive cardiac arrest, which created a rift in her party followed by a turbulent phase in Tamil Nadu politics.

A soon-to-be-launched digital platform has roped in filmmaker Gautham Menon to helm a web series on Jayalalithaa. It will chronicle the late actor's rise to be one of the most powerful political leaders in Tamil Nadu. The cast will consist of leading actors from Bollywood as well as the South. The makers describe it as a story of a common girl who becomes a superstar and goes from ruling hearts to ruling a state.

