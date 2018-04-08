Filmmaker Nikhil Advani's mother passes away

The cause of her death was not immediately known



Nikhil Advani

Filmmaker Nikhil Advani's mother, Rekha, passed away last evening, a family source said. The cause of her death was not immediately known.

The last rites will be performed today at Banganga, Nepean Sea Road, Mumbai at 1 pm, the source said. Besides Nikhil, Rekha is survived by daughter Monisha and son Kunal.

