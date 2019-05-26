Filmmaker Roman Polanski Polanski's wife slams Quentin Tarantino

hollywood

Emmanuelle Seigner wrote that Tarantino was "using the tragic life of someone and then walking all over them" to tell a story.

Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate

Director Roman Polanski's wife slammed Quentin Tarantino for not discussing the story of 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' with her husband, which features the murder story of Polanski's ex-wife, Sharon Tate.

According to Emmanuelle Seigner's Instagram post shared on Friday, Deadline reported that she wrote harsh words for the director. She wrote that Tarantino was "using the tragic life of someone and then walking all over them" to tell a story.



Emmanuelle Seigner and Quentin Tarantino

Polanski's ex-wife was murdered in 1969 by the members of the Manson family. Seigner wrote that Tarantino should have spoken to her husband about the film's treatment of that tragic incident.

"I am just saying that it doesn't bother them (in Hollywood) to make a film which takes Roman and his tragic story... while at the same time they have made him a pariah. And all without consulting him of course," she included in her post.

'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' has a brief representation of Polanski while the role of his ex-wife, Sharon Tate is essayed by Margot Robbie.

Robbie in a statement earlier said, "Quentin said it to me early on -- she's the heartbeat of the story. I just saw her as a ray of light."

The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie. It also happens to be the last film of late actor Luke Perry.

