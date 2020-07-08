Filmmaker's friend: Karan Johar breaks down and cries when we call him

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, a lot of Bollywood celebrities have been facing flak on social media. Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and many more have entered the nepotism debate. From insider-outsider discussions to their experience of favouritism, a lot of B-townies opened up about the same.

Karan Johar, who has also been receiving death threats, has decided to stay away from the entire scenario. The filmmaker's friend, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, revealed what Karan Johar is going through. He said "Karan is a broken man. After being trolled for years he thought he had developed a thick skin. But the brutal hatred that he has received after Sushant's death has left him shattered."

The filmmaker's friend further added how the entire social media hatred affected Karan Johar so severely this time. "It's the fact that those close to him are being attacked that makes Karan feel really guilty. His 3-year old twins are getting death threats. Somebody like Ananya Pandey who has no connection with Sushant had a hater on the social media platform asking her to commit suicide to compensate for Sushant's death."

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's death news hit the internet, fans couldn't stop mourning about it on social media. The followers not only started banning Bollywood films based on nepotism, but also dug out some old videos from his own talk show Koffee With Karan.

When asked what the director is planning to do next, Karan's friend mentioned, "None at all. Lawyers' advice. Better to keep mum. Karan is in no condition to speak. The fight has gone out of him. He looks like a man beaten by fate. It's not a pleasant experience to speak to Karan. He breaks down and cries when we call him. He is constantly crying and asking what he has done to deserve this."

Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt also faced the flak on social media for their condolence post for Sushant Singh Rajput. Netizens slammed them for their 'hypocrisy'. After facing the wrath of netizens for days, their accounts now display 'comments on the posts are limited'. Some have refrained from putting up any new posts after SSR's death to avoid any unwarranted attention. Here's what the duo posted on the social media accounts.

I’m in a deep state of shock.

No matter how much I think about it, I don’t have the words.

I’m totally devastated.

You've left us too soon.

You will be missed by each and every one of us.

My deepest condolences to Sushant's family, loved ones, and his fans. ð — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 14, 2020

Speaking about Karan Johar, he shared how SSR and Karan were not in touch with each other for more than a year.

