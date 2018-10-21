Finally! Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to marry in November

bollywood

After months of speculations, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be tying the knot on November 14, 2018

It's finally happening!! After months of speculations, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be tying the knot on November 14 and 15 2018.

The couple took to social media to officially announce the wedding. "With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on 14th and 15 November 2018. We Thank You for all the love you have showered upon us over the year and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty, friendship, and togetherness", the post read.

Despite the wedding rumours earlier, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had earlier managed to keep their nuptials news under wraps. At an event in Delhi last week, the two were asked about their wedding. Ranveer quipped that they would tell the world when it happens.

Ranveer took the first plunge to address the question and said in his inimitable style: "When, where, you are reading that everyday in the news. My sherwani's colour, the wedding itinerary, the gifts that guests are going to give... Everything is decided. So you know all about it.

There was also a buzz about the ceremony being held on foreign shores, but those in the know have said will be in Bengaluru and Mumbai. There have also been reports that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have requested their wedding guests to not carry mobile phones at their wedding venue. Another rumour was that Ranveer's folks are keen on a typical Sindhi wedding, replete with traditional customs, including Saanth, which has friends and relatives tearing the groom's clothes.

Recently, Ranveer's mother and sister Ritika were spotted at a jewellery exhibition at the NSCI, Worli. They seemed to have taken a fancy to jeweller Anil Bharwani's collection. It was said that they were shopping for some diamond baubles. This had led to speculation that they were shopping for Deepika Padukone.

Bollywood's Bajirao and Mastani have been inseparable since Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela. Their chemistry spit fire on screen, thus making them the ideal couple. In between, there were rumours of their relationship hitting a rough patch. However, their public display of affection managed to quash those rumours. The couple's social media admiration for each other is at its peak these days.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is set to portray the role of an acid attack survivor in her next film while Ranveer Singh is prepping up for Gully Boy, Simmba, 83, and Takht.

