Find out: How's the josh across the country on 70th Republic Day

Jan 26, 2019, 15:40 IST | mid-day online correspondent

India stepping into its 70th Republic Day, people have expressed their love for the country on Twitter taking their celebrations on the social platform

Find out: How's the josh across the country on 70th Republic Day
Picture/Twitter Vivek Yadav

India embarking its 70th Republic Day today, making it 70 successful years for our Constitution laid down today. Twitter is filled with stories and posts about the majestic parade, flag hoisting and celebrations. The patriotic spirit is in the air, every Indian from a child to an adult has expressed their love for the country through their Twitter posts. Here is a glimpse of people across the country celebrated the 70th Republic Day.

