Find out: How's the josh across the country on 70th Republic Day
India stepping into its 70th Republic Day, people have expressed their love for the country on Twitter taking their celebrations on the social platform
India embarking its 70th Republic Day today, making it 70 successful years for our Constitution laid down today. Twitter is filled with stories and posts about the majestic parade, flag hoisting and celebrations. The patriotic spirit is in the air, every Indian from a child to an adult has expressed their love for the country through their Twitter posts. Here is a glimpse of people across the country celebrated the 70th Republic Day.
"India's Beti" Lieutenant Bhavana Kasturi is the country’s first lady who lead Indian Army’s Service Corps (ASC) on India’s 70th Republic Day celebrations. #RepublicDay2019 #EmpoweringWomen pic.twitter.com/0KRDZTW6Q9— adrenaline humor (@cholinergic_mn) January 26, 2019
Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2019
à¤¸à¤à¥ÂÂÂÂ à¤¦à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤¶à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¤¿à¤¯à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂ #à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤£à¤¤à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤°à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸ à¤ÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂ à¤¶à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂà¥¤
à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤¯ à¤¹à¤¿à¤¨à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤¦!
#ProudToBeIndian : #Kashmiri students celebrates #RepublicDay2019 . As we celebrate #RepublicDayIndia, let us renew our vow to our country ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ #Kashmir . #HappyRepublicDay2019#à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤£à¤¤à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤°à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸#70thRepublicDay pic.twitter.com/GGu3bOTNpm— Rubeena Jan (@RubeenaJan1) January 26, 2019
31 states,— vignesh_waran (@thiru_vignez) January 26, 2019
1618 languages,
6400 castes,
6 religions,
6 ethnic groups,
29 major festivals & 1 country!
Be proud to be an Indian!#HappyRepublicDay2019#70thRepublicDay pic.twitter.com/Yi3lcWBg8B
Sharing some images from #70thRepublicDay celebrations at @JSPLCorporate Raigarh. #HappyRepublicDay2019 #RepublicDayIndia #à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤£à¤¤à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤°à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸ pic.twitter.com/Wcsc5YWwCy— Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) January 26, 2019
#à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤£à¤¤à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤°à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸— Vivek Yadav (@VivekBhatotia) January 26, 2019
India is a great country famous for a saying “Unity in Diversity” where people of more than one religions living together with Peace, harmony and brotherhood.
The heart of Every Indian fills with pride when we see the National Flag unfurling on #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/fkwpG092wj
Happy #RepublicDay to everyone! May our nation always keep prospering and shining.— ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) January 26, 2019
Proud to be an Indian! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ pic.twitter.com/A35w5AGVmv
#à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤£à¤¤à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤°à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸— Raajshree (@Raajshre) January 26, 2019
India is a great country famous for a saying “Unity in Diversity” where people of more than one religions living together with Peace, harmony and brotherhood.
The heart of Every Indian fills with pride when we see the National Flag unfurling on #RepublicDay âÂÂÂÂ¤ pic.twitter.com/KRP5axMrSx
Hon Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao, Mauritius PM Hon Pravind Jugnauth and CM @Dev_Fadnavis at flag hoisting & ceremonial parade at Shivaji Park, Mumbaià¥¤ #RepublicDay2019 #à¤ªà¥ÂÂÂà¤°à¤ÂÂÂà¤¾à¤¸à¤¤à¥ÂÂÂà¤¤à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂà¤¦à¤¿à¤¨ pic.twitter.com/o7bjtRJH1i— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) January 26, 2019
Happy republic day ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ #RepublicDay2019 pic.twitter.com/wfcumTXOx6— Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) January 26, 2019
A nation's culture resides in the hearts and in the soul of its people. Let's strive to keep our flag flying high and spread love & happiness wherever we are..— John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) January 26, 2019
Team #BatlaHouse wishes everyone a very Happy Republic Day! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ #ProudToBeIndian #RepublicDay2019 pic.twitter.com/jWSTcIZCeU
