Find out: How's the josh across the country on 70th Republic Day

India stepping into its 70th Republic Day, people have expressed their love for the country on Twitter taking their celebrations on the social platform

Picture/Twitter Vivek Yadav

India embarking its 70th Republic Day today, making it 70 successful years for our Constitution laid down today. Twitter is filled with stories and posts about the majestic parade, flag hoisting and celebrations. The patriotic spirit is in the air, every Indian from a child to an adult has expressed their love for the country through their Twitter posts. Here is a glimpse of people across the country celebrated the 70th Republic Day.

"India's Beti" Lieutenant Bhavana Kasturi is the country’s first lady who lead Indian Army’s Service Corps (ASC) on India’s 70th Republic Day celebrations. #RepublicDay2019 #EmpoweringWomen pic.twitter.com/0KRDZTW6Q9 — adrenaline humor (@cholinergic_mn) January 26, 2019

Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians.



à¤¸à¤­à¥ÂÂÂÂ à¤¦à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤¶à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¤¿à¤¯à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂ #à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤£à¤¤à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤°à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸ à¤ÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂ à¤¶à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤­à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂà¥¤



à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤¯ à¤¹à¤¿à¤¨à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤¦! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2019

31 states,

1618 languages,

6400 castes,

6 religions,

6 ethnic groups,

29 major festivals & 1 country!

Be proud to be an Indian!#HappyRepublicDay2019#70thRepublicDay pic.twitter.com/Yi3lcWBg8B — vignesh_waran (@thiru_vignez) January 26, 2019

#à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤£à¤¤à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤°à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸

India is a great country famous for a saying “Unity in Diversity” where people of more than one religions living together with Peace, harmony and brotherhood.

The heart of Every Indian fills with pride when we see the National Flag unfurling on #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/fkwpG092wj — Vivek Yadav (@VivekBhatotia) January 26, 2019

Happy #RepublicDay to everyone! May our nation always keep prospering and shining.

Proud to be an Indian! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ pic.twitter.com/A35w5AGVmv — ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) January 26, 2019

#à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤£à¤¤à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤°à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸

India is a great country famous for a saying “Unity in Diversity” where people of more than one religions living together with Peace, harmony and brotherhood.

The heart of Every Indian fills with pride when we see the National Flag unfurling on #RepublicDay âÂÂÂÂ¤ pic.twitter.com/KRP5axMrSx — Raajshree (@Raajshre) January 26, 2019

Hon Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao, Mauritius PM Hon Pravind Jugnauth and CM @Dev_Fadnavis at flag hoisting & ceremonial parade at Shivaji Park, Mumbaià¥¤ #RepublicDay2019 #à¤ªà¥ÂÂÂà¤°à¤ÂÂÂà¤¾à¤¸à¤¤à¥ÂÂÂà¤¤à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂà¤¦à¤¿à¤¨ pic.twitter.com/o7bjtRJH1i — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) January 26, 2019

A nation's culture resides in the hearts and in the soul of its people. Let's strive to keep our flag flying high and spread love & happiness wherever we are..

Team #BatlaHouse wishes everyone a very Happy Republic Day! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ #ProudToBeIndian #RepublicDay2019 pic.twitter.com/jWSTcIZCeU — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) January 26, 2019

