Finishing touches! Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a glimpse of her new home

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a glimpse of her new home on her Instagram Story while discussing last-minute details with the interior designer. Last year, Bebo and Saif Ali Khan had announced that they would be shifting to a bigger place, ahead of the birth of their second child. It is a stone's throw from their current place in Bandra. Saif is a voracious reader and has a huge collection of books. If the picture is any indication, it appears that Bebo has ensured that there is enough space for his library.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the work front, will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official remake of Forrest Gump, a Tom Hanks film. Apart from her on-screen appearance, Kareena is all set to make her debut as an author with the book Pregnancy Bible.

Also Read: See Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan tries to 'force the boys' into taking a perfect picture

In case you missed it, Kareena Kapoor Khan has never shied away from this natural course of life and lived her pregnancies in the public eye. The actress has also made sure to remain active and work through them. Sharing some anecdotes about the same, Kareena's book is said to be a comprehensive guide to pregnancy.

This book will describe all the medical aspects of pregnancy with a focus on the 'a mother and her symptoms and include the actress's tips on everything; from managing morning sickness to pregnancy diet, exercise, wellness and preparing a nursery. The book will be published next year.

Speaking about the duo, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot on October 16, 2012. Ever since the Refugee actress has made her debut on Instagram, she keeps sharing lovely moments with her hubby and son, both. The couple has acted together in films like LOC Kargil, Tashan, Kurbaan, and Agent Vinod.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up on parents Randhir and Babita's separation

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news