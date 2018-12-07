Fiona Reccos: Coolest New Openings, Cultural Fests And More!

things-to-do

Here's your fix of the coolest new openings around the town, cultural fests, concerts and more to catch up on this week

Big at the foodie box office

Our picks of the best snacks from Mumbai’s single-screen cinema halls.

With the advent of the multiplex, the single-screen in the city took a beating and how! And with it, those culinary gems that were served in their canteens and lobbies were also forgotten. But we think otherwise, and love to dabble with nostalgia. Our foodie expert scoured cinema halls, from Regal to Gaiety-Galaxy to find all-time crowd favourites. Tell us if any of your picks are in this list.

Read the trail: Picture Abhi Baki Hain

Kebabs on the move

We meet a Navi Mumbai couple who moonlight with their customised Bullet that transforms into a BBQ cum kebab kiosk

What is life and love with a little bit of adventure? An architect couple have taken their love affair for food to the next level with a cool way to reinvent the idea of food on the move. After their day jobs, the duo set out on their recreated Bullet to sell VFM goodies and have some fun too. Tempted to track these foodies in Navi Mumbai? We sure are.

Read the story: Mumbai Food: Inter-Caste Couple Serve Grilled Food With Love In Navi Mumbai

Speak up? Stand up?

A session headlined by improv pioneer Kaneez Surka made us wonder if the #MeToo movement had any long-term impact on the industry

The outcome of the #MeToo movement had severely impacted the stand-up industry where we witnessed a lull in the stand-up scene of the city for a month, with fewer shows and even fewer established names in the circuit going up on stage. This might begin to change with the upcoming show of the Improv Dream Team, where a minimum of five improvisers from a team of 13 perform scenes and skits on the spot, based on audience suggestions. The show is an initiative by Kaneez Surka, which she has been hosting for four months before the allegations surfaced. The team includes names like Abish Mathew, Sumukhi Suresh, Jahnvi Dave, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Rohan Joshi, Tanmay Bhatt and Kanan Gill. But the format is such that the audience discovers the line-up for the night only at the show. Eyebrows raised? So did ours.

Read the story: #MeToo: Are You Ready For The Repatriation Of Kanan Gill?

Send in the clown

An all India festival throws light on the heart and soul of this oft-mistaken profession

Clowns make you laugh, right? Well, there’s more to them. A group of master clowns from Sweden came to India and spent time at a residency with several Indian clowns from major cities. There was thought, mime and fascinating insights that were exchanged. The end result – a clown festival will take shape in the city that is sure to leave you looking at the profession in different light.

Read the story: Mumbai: 15 Indian Artists To Perform At Clown Festival

Weekend boom or bust?

With #MeToo hitting the music industry as well, the upcoming edition of NH7 Weekender did manage to have a competent itinerary

From American progressive metal band The Contortionist to American guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani, French artist FKJ and Indie with Aditi Ramesh, some amount of buzz sure seems to have been created around the Pune chapter of this hugely popular festival. Will you be there?

Read the preview: All Roads Lead To Pune

