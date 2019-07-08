FIR against Swamy over 'Rahul Gandhi consumes cocaine' jibe

national

The letter calls for strict action against Swami based on the complaint. Earlier on Friday, Swami had alleged that Rahul Gandhi takes cocaine and he would fail Punjab government's prescribed dope test

Congress supporters during a protest against Swamy over his remarks, outside his residence in New Delhi on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh): Congress General Secretary PL Punia along with District Congress leaders of Barabanki lodged a complaint against BJP leader Subramanian Swamy at Kotwali Nagar Barbanki on his remarks that Congress President Rahul Gandhi consumes cocaine and he will fail a dope test.

Speaking to media, Punia said, "We have lodged an FIR against Subramanian Swamy at Kotwali Nagar Barabanki over his remark, 'Congress President Rahul Gandhi consumes cocaine.' We have demanded strict action against Subramanian.

In a letter to Barabanki Kotwali in charge, Congress said that Swami had told Outlook news magazine that Rahul Gandhi takes cocaine. This comment from Swamy has caused harm to Congress president's reputation and it has also in disrespect of the Gandhi family that had made sacrifices for the country.

The letter mentioned names of former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi and the sacrifices made by them for the country. It stated, "Rahul Gandhi is future of the country and such an allegation against him has hurt Congress workers and people of the country."

The letter calls for strict action against Swami based on the complaint. Earlier on Friday, Swami had alleged that Rahul Gandhi takes cocaine and he would fail Punjab government's prescribed dope test.

Swami's comments came in the wake of Harsimrat Kaur Badal saying that those who call Punjabis 'nashedis' (drug addicts) should themselves undergo dope test first.

Swami had said that 'the person' Harsimrat Kaur is thinking of is Rahul Gandhi. Certainly, Rahul will fail the dope test as he takes cocaine.

Meanwhile, Swami had tweeted today about why Rahul Gandhi will fail a dope test. Swamy's tweet reads: "RG has said to media that 70% of Punjab residents will fail the Dope test. Now Buddhu by the same reckoning will also fail the Dope test?"

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates