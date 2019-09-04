Search

Fire breaks out at firecracker factory in Gurdaspur, 50 people feared trapped

Published: Sep 04, 2019, 17:14 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Fire tenders have reached the spot.

Fire breaks out at firecracker factory in Gurdaspur, 50 people feared trapped
Explosion at fire-cracker factory in Gurdaspur. Pic/ANI

A massive explosion occurred at a firecracker factory in Batala area if Punjab's Gurdaspur on Wednesday. Fire tenders have reached the spot.

Huge plumes of smoke can be seen billowing from the cracker factory in the images. More details are awaited.

