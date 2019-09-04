Fire breaks out at firecracker factory in Gurdaspur, 50 people feared trapped
Fire tenders have reached the spot.
Explosion at fire-cracker factory in Gurdaspur. Pic/ANI
A massive explosion occurred at a firecracker factory in Batala area if Punjab's Gurdaspur on Wednesday. Fire tenders have reached the spot.
Gurdaspur: Fire breaks out at a fire-crackers factory in Batala; fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. #Punjab pic.twitter.com/bp5P5Xq88y— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2019
Huge plumes of smoke can be seen billowing from the cracker factory in the images. More details are awaited.
