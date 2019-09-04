Fire breaks out at firecracker factory in Gurdaspur, 50 people feared trapped

A massive explosion occurred at a firecracker factory in Batala area if Punjab's Gurdaspur on Wednesday. Fire tenders have reached the spot.

Gurdaspur: Fire breaks out at a fire-crackers factory in Batala; fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. #Punjab pic.twitter.com/bp5P5Xq88y — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2019

Huge plumes of smoke can be seen billowing from the cracker factory in the images. More details are awaited.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates