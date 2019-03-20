Fire breaks out at Shivneri luxury buses garage in Pune

national

No casualties have been reported so far. Further details in the matter are still awaited

Representational picture

Pune: Fire broke out at a garage of Shivneri luxury buses in Pune on Wednesday. The garage of Shivneri luxury buses is owned by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). "Two fire tenders along with two water tankers are present at the spot," officials told ANI.

