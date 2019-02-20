Watch video: Fire breaks out at south Mumbai building, doused

national

According to fire officials, the level III fire was confined to doors, lift, and staircases on the fourth, fifth, seventh and eighth floor of the nine-floor building, which includes a basement

A level III fire has broken out in Dharam Villa building at Bhulabhai Desai Marg. Pic/ANI

A fire broke out at a building in South Mumbai in the wee hours of Wednesday and firefighters managed to douse the flames. No injuries or casualties have been reported in the fire. A blaze broke out at the Dharam Villa building situated on Bhulabhai Desai Marg at around midnight.

The first call to the fire station was received at 12:36 am and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. According to fire officials, the level III fire was confined to doors, lift, and staircases on the fourth, fifth, seventh and eighth floor of the nine-floor building, which includes a basement.

Fire breaks out at Dharam Villa building, a high-rise on Bhulabhai Desai Marg, #Mahalaxmi past mid-night. Eight fire engines have been rushed to the spot. #Fire fighting work is in progress. Cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. #Mumbai @mid_day pic.twitter.com/VOQm5lPvv0 — Diwakar Sharma (@DiwakarSharmaa) February 19, 2019

Mumbai: A level III fire has broken out in Dharam Villa building at Bhulabhai Desai Marg. 8 fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire fighting operation is underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/fUA1OOtWd0 — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2019

