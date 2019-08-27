Search

Fire breaks out at Vikas Bhawan, important documents burnt

Published: Aug 27, 2019, 21:16 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The fire broke out on the second floor at the office of the Delhi Commission for Women, as per a senior fire official

Fire at Vikas Bhawan. Pic/IANS

A fire broke out at Vikas Bhawan, where several government departments operate from. According to fire officials, the fire broke out in central Delhi on Tuesday evening. Although no casualties were reported, important documents were destroyed.

The fire broke out on the second floor at the office of the Delhi Commission for Women, as per a senior fire official. "We received a call around 6 p.m. about the fire after which eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. There were around 25 people present in the office who were evacuated safely," the fire official added.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the fire was initiated from an air conditioner. The official added that the fire was brought under control at 7 pm.

(with inputs from IANS)

