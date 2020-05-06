Fire breaks out in chemical factory in Thane

A fire has broke out in a godown of a chemical factory in Bhiwandi Rahnal village in Thane district on Wednesday afternoon. A team of six fire engines have reached the spot and are trying to douse the fire.

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at a chemical godown in Bhiwandi Rahnal village in Thane district. More than six fire tenders have been pressed into action to put off the fire. pic.twitter.com/eFlMRLlQVG — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020

While the reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained, no loss of life or property has been reported so far. More details are awaited.

This is the second fire incident to reported in a single day. Earlier in the day, a fire broke out at Vishnu Mahal, a residential building near Wankhede Stadium. The flames started in one of the apartments on the second floor of the building at D road, Marine Drive.

There was a fire extinguisher in the building which helped to douse it before it spread. No casualty was reported in the fire.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news