Fire breaks out in commercial building in south Mumbai, none hurt

mumbai-rains

Four fire fighting jets were rushed to the scene immediately and some people from the upper floors of the building were rescued by the Mumbai Fire Brigade

Fire at a building located in Masjid area in south Mumbai. Pic/Atul Kamble

A major fire broke out in Navrang building, 155/157 commercial building on Abdul Rehman street in Masjid area of south Mumbai at around 5.20 am. No one was injured in the incident. Four fire fighting jets were rushed to the scene immediately and some people from the upper floors of the building were rescued by the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

Rescue operations are on at the location in south Mumbai. Pic/Atul Kamble

Mumbai fire brigade chief P S Rahangdale said, "The fire brigade control room received a call at 4.24 am today, alerting that a major fire has broken out in Navrang building located on Abdul Rehman Street. The blaze had started on the ground floor. It was confined to the electric wiring and some stationary articles kept on the loft and the mezzanine floor. Due to the fire, dense smoke engulfed the building, causing poor visibility during the rescue operation."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates