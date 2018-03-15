Fire breaks out in Thane's packaging company

A major fire broke out in a packaging company in Thane's Dombivli in the early hours of Thursday

A major fire broke out in a packaging company in Thane's Dombivli in the early hours of Thursday. Six fire tenders immediately reached the spot and the attempts are underway to douse the flames.

No causalities or injuries have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited.

