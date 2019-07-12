Fire breaks out in West Delhi hospital, six patients rescued

national

The fire broke out in the ceiling of the operation theatre on the third floor of the hospital

Six people have been rescued after a fire broke out at the Employees' State Insurance Model Hospital in the Basai Darapur locality in Delhi on Friday, fire officials said.

No one was injured in the blaze, they said. The fire department said they received a call about the blaze at 9.10 am, after which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Delhi: Fire broke out in the ceiling of operation theatre on the 3rd floor at Employees' State Insurance Model Hospital in Basai Darapur, earlier today. No casualty reported till now. 6 patients have been rescued. pic.twitter.com/xm3yuj3Ksy — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2019

The fire broke out in the ceiling of the operation theatre on the third floor of the hospital after which six patients were rescued to safety, Atul Garg, Chief fire officer said.

The fire was brought under control by 9.25 am, the fire official added. The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the officer said.

In a similar incident, a minor fire broke out on the ground floor of a building where an examination was being held in Dwarka on Sunday, Delhi Fire Service said. No injury was reported, they said. The fire department said they received a call about the incident around 11.36 am, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

