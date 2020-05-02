Search

Fire breaks out near Ganesh Talkies in South Central Mumbai

Updated: May 02, 2020, 21:46 IST | A correspondent |

So far no casualties have been report, firefighters extinguished the fire using fire jets

Photo courtesy: mid-day user

A fire broke out at near Ganesh talkies in Lalbaug on Saturday evening.

Fire fighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire using three fire jets. So far no casualties have been reported and the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained

The fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, wooden furniture, steel furniture, Ganesh idol making fibre frames, raw material, oil, washing machine, clothes, chairs, Ganesh idols, wooden base, scrap material, mattress, cement sheet and tarpuline sheet etc. 

