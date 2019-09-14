Fire breaks out on skywalk in Mumbai's Cotton Green

A fire broke out on a skywalk outside Cotton Green railway station on Saturday morning in Mumbai, Maharashtra. According to news agency, ANI, Two fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to control the fire.No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident so far.

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out on the skywalk of Cotton Green railway station in Mumbai; two fire tenders are at spot. pic.twitter.com/SWOiFSrfcN — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2019

It is yet to be ascertained as to how the fire broke out. More details are awaited.

With inputs from ANI

