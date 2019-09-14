MENU

Fire breaks out on skywalk in Mumbai's Cotton Green

Updated: Sep 14, 2019, 12:19 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Two fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to control the fire. No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident so far

Fire breaks out on skywalk in Mumbai's Cotton Green
Fire breaks out on skywalk in Mumbai's Cotton Green. Pic/Rajendra B. Aklekar

A fire broke out on a skywalk outside Cotton Green railway station on Saturday morning in Mumbai, Maharashtra. According to news agency, ANI, Two fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to control the fire.No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident so far.

It is yet to be ascertained as to how the fire broke out. More details are awaited.

With inputs from ANI

