First cross-country train from India in lockdown takes Maharashtra onions to Bangladesh

In a first, export cross-country trains carrying onions have begun traffic from Central Railway with the first train leaving Lasalgaon earlier this week. The train left for Bangladesh loaded with tonnes of onions.

The online meetings with various stakeholder conducted by commercial and operating departments resulted in starting of export traffic of onions to Bangladesh. Darsana, Benapole and Rohanpur stations in Bangladesh received the onions from Bhusaval division of Central Railway, besides also sending them to the markets of Futuha, Dankuni, Changsari, Malda Town, Chitpur in east India.

The export train started from Lasalgaon and subsequently from Kherwadi and Niphad stations in Maharashtra with six more trains planned for Bangladesh.

