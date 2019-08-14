First dengue death reported this year in Odisha

national

The patient was also diagnosed with the vector-borne disease and hepatopathy

Aides mosquito

Cuttack: A 60-year-old woman on Tuesday died of dengue at a hospital in the first death case due to the disease in Odisha this year. Debaki Behera (60) of Kendrapara district was admitted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital here with symptoms of dengue on July 29 and was undergoing treatment in the ICU, according to a bulletin issued by the hospital. The patient died at 5 am on Tuesday, the bulletin said adding the woman was diagnosed with the vector-borne disease and hepatopathy.

"Acute hepatic failure with hepatic encephalopathy wasthe cause of the patients death, it said. Hospital sources said this was the first casualty in dengue reported from the state this year.

