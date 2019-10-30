First dibs

MENU

Updated: Oct 30, 2019, 07:37 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

If you just finished watching Biswa Kalyan Rath's recent release on a streaming platform and can't wait for more, then here's some good news for you. The stand-up comedian, who shot to fame with his rib-tickling movie reviews, will be performing some of his new material at this hour-long trial show in Khar tonight.

On Today, 7 pm onwards
At The Habitat, first floor, OYO Townhouse, Road Number 3, Khar West.
Call 9833358490
Log on to bit.ly/biswalife30oct
Cost Rs 499

