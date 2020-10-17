First glimpse: Priyanka Chopra shares her look from The White Tiger

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared her look in Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger. The Netflix adaptation of Aravind Adiga's 2008 book sees her play Pinky, a first generation immigrant in the US.

Sharing the look, PeeCee wrote, "She is in India with her husband, who is travelling for business. And then... life changes! Pinky madam is such a specific character, to play her unravelling in the story was such a joy..." Her co-stars are Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao.

The White Tiger follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from being a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city.

Sharing his thoughts about the project, Rajkummar had said in an interview, "I am very excited about that film. It's a great book and has a beautiful story. I have met (director) Ramin (Bahrani). He is a great guy. I think Priyanka is phenomenally talented, so we will have a good time together while shooting the film."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news