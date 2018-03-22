First logo of superhero movie Shazam revealed

The makers revealed the first official logo of the superhero film Shazam! via the film's Twitter handle



Shazam. Pic/Twiitter

The first official logo of the Warner Bros and CDC Films' Shazam! was revealed on Wednesday morning. The design is big, bold, and bright, managing to include Shazam's lightning bolt in a fun way. The makers revealed the first official logo via the film's Twitter handle, also notifying fans that they'll be answering questions in their live session.

The logo got mixed reactions from DC fans. "Superman stands for HOPE, Wonder Woman stands for LOVE, Batman stands for JUSTICE. What will Shazam/Captain Marvel stand for?" tweeted a fan. Another follower commented, "Batman V Shazam. Who would win???" However, many did not seem happy with the reveal.

One fan commented, "OH no that logo is BAD!" 'Shazam!' is currently being filmed in Toronto. Talking about the logo, it is a stark departure from the previous DC superhero logos, be it Justice League, Man of Steel or Wonder Woman, all of which had darker undertones

The movie narrates the story of Billy Batson, a 14-year-old foster kid who can turn into an adult superhero when he shouts the word 'SHAZAM!'. While Asher Angel will essay the boy's role, Zachary Levi has been roped in to play the adult superhero. Dr Thaddeus Sivana, the film's villain, will be played by Mark Strong.

