First look of Joaquin Phoenix as Joker out!

hollywood

Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix

American director Todd Phillips unveiled the first look of actor Joaquin Phoenix in his upcoming untitled film about the Joker. In a short screen test video shared on Instagram, Phoenix can be seen staring blankly into the camera before cracking a slight smile until his face is interspersed with images of him as the Joker.

The camera then flashes to Phoenix, whose character is named Arthur, wearing clown makeup instead of the traditional white face and green hair. Scheduled to release on October 4, the film will also star Robert De Niro, Deadpool 2 breakout Zazie Beetz and GLOW actor Marc Maron.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever