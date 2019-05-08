First Pics: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step out with Royal baby for the first time
Prince Harry and Meghan Markel introduced their baby boy to the world today by stepping out with Baby Sussex for a photocall at Windsor Castle as they made for an adorable family
Sussex royal's official Instagram on Monday confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has given to a baby boy. On October 15, 2019, Kensington Palace had announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first child together.
View this post on Instagram
We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.
And now, pictures of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal baby are finally out and we just cannot contain our excitement about the same. Meghan Markle gave birth to her and Prince Harry's first child, a baby boy on May 6, 2019, in the early hours of the day.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess have stepped out from Windsor castle for a photocall. Later today, Her Majesty The Queen will be seeing him for the first time. @sussexroyal @kensingtonroyal #meghanmarkle #romance #royalty #royal #royalfamily #British #sussex #thequeen #Princeharry #bride #royalbaby #family #buckinghampalace #replikate #thequeen #America #royalengagement #duchessofcambridge #princessdiana #kensingtonpalace #ladydiana #harryandmeghan #London #europe #babysussex #princewilliam #katemiddleton #duchessofsussex
After giving birth to the Royal Baby, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle today, walked out of the hospital as proud parents with their child for a photo-call at the Windsor Castle, and the family looked adorable together. Don't believe us. Watch the video below:
View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess have stepped out from Windsor castle for a photocall. Later today, Her Majesty The Queen will be seeing him for the first time. @sussexroyal @kensingtonroyal #meghanmarkle #romance #royalty #royal #royalfamily #British #sussex #thequeen #Princeharry #bride #royalbaby #family #buckinghampalace #replikate #thequeen #America #royalengagement #duchessofcambridge #princessdiana #kensingtonpalace #ladydiana #harryandmeghan #London #europe #babysussex #princewilliam #katemiddleton #duchessofsussex
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex introduced their little one to the world inside St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, where the couple celebrated their wedding reception just a year ago. The Royal baby was wrapped in a white blanket and was cosily nestled in his father's arms. For the occasion, the proud mother, Meghan wore a white tuxedo-style double-breasted dress while the father of the royal baby, Prince Harry chose a grey suit for the photocall.
View this post on Instagram
PRESENTING BABY SUSSEX! ðÂÂÂÂ¶ðÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂ¬ðÂÂÂÂ§ ðÂÂÂÂºðÂÂÂÂ¸ Harry and Meghan have proudly presented their son to the world inside St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle, where they celebrated their wedding reception just over a year ago. Scroll through for an adorable close up! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ . . . . . . . #babysussex#dukeandduchessofsussex#duchessmeghan#meghanmarkle#princeharry#harryandmeghan#windsorcastle#royal#royalbaby#royalty#britishroyals#britishroyalfamily
According to official reports, the title that the Royal Baby Sussex will take over is 'The Earl of Dumbarton'. The Royal couple has still not revealed the name of the baby but is expected to make the announcement soon.
BREAKING: Prince Harry makes a statement to the media.— Charlie Proctor (@MonarchyUK) May 6, 2019
He says: “Meghan and myself had a baby boy this morning.
“It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever imagine.
“How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension.” #RoyalBaby pic.twitter.com/BFynZAyAbD
On May 6, after the birth of his child, Prince Harry had made the announcement by giving a statement to the media. He said, "Meghan and myself had a baby boy this morning. It's been the most amazing experience I could ever imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension."
The new royal baby will be seventh in line to the British throne. Prince Charles, Prince William, and his three children and Prince Harry. He will be the seventh great-grandchild for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex got married in a fairytale wedding in May 2018 and will also celebrate their first wedding anniversary soon.
See photos: Meghan Markle's journey from an actress, British royal to a mother
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Elections 2019: First-time voters share their thoughts