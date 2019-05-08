First Pics: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step out with Royal baby for the first time

international

Prince Harry and Meghan Markel introduced their baby boy to the world today by stepping out with Baby Sussex for a photocall at Windsor Castle as they made for an adorable family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markel with Baby Sussex. Pic/Instagram HRH Rachel Meghan Markle

Sussex royal's official Instagram on Monday confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has given to a baby boy. On October 15, 2019, Kensington Palace had announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first child together.

And now, pictures of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal baby are finally out and we just cannot contain our excitement about the same. Meghan Markle gave birth to her and Prince Harry's first child, a baby boy on May 6, 2019, in the early hours of the day.

After giving birth to the Royal Baby, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle today, walked out of the hospital as proud parents with their child for a photo-call at the Windsor Castle, and the family looked adorable together. Don't believe us. Watch the video below:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex introduced their little one to the world inside St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, where the couple celebrated their wedding reception just a year ago. The Royal baby was wrapped in a white blanket and was cosily nestled in his father's arms. For the occasion, the proud mother, Meghan wore a white tuxedo-style double-breasted dress while the father of the royal baby, Prince Harry chose a grey suit for the photocall.

According to official reports, the title that the Royal Baby Sussex will take over is 'The Earl of Dumbarton'. The Royal couple has still not revealed the name of the baby but is expected to make the announcement soon.

BREAKING: Prince Harry makes a statement to the media.



He says: “Meghan and myself had a baby boy this morning.



“It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever imagine.



“How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension.” #RoyalBaby pic.twitter.com/BFynZAyAbD — Charlie Proctor (@MonarchyUK) May 6, 2019

On May 6, after the birth of his child, Prince Harry had made the announcement by giving a statement to the media. He said, "Meghan and myself had a baby boy this morning. It's been the most amazing experience I could ever imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension."

The new royal baby will be seventh in line to the British throne. Prince Charles, Prince William, and his three children and Prince Harry. He will be the seventh great-grandchild for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex got married in a fairytale wedding in May 2018 and will also celebrate their first wedding anniversary soon.

