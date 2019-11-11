First poster of Vivaan Shah and Sanjay Mishra starrer Coat released; check it out

Vivaan Shah who was last seen in the movie Lali ki Shaadi me Laaddoo Deewana was a major hit and loved by the audience. Now again Vivaan Shah is coming back after a long time with the movie Coat. Coat is produced by Kumar Abhishek and Pinnu Singh under the banner of Perfect Time Pictures, directed by Akshay Ditti starring Vivaan Shah, Sanjay Mishra, Sonal Jha, Pooja Pandey, Navin Prakash, Badal Rajpoot.

The movie is Narrated by the legendary and an institution of acting Naseeruddin Shah. The story is based on the lower cast(Dalit) boy who struggles and having a wish to wear Coat.

Vivaan Shah says," This film Coat was a very special film in terms of me being able to stretch my acting abilities and play a character who was completely outside the realm of my experience, and when the Producer Kumar Abhishek and Director Akshay Diti narrated me the story I was very much convinced and said yes to it. It was a lovely and amazing experience working with them and the whole crew."

The first look of the movie is out, and we are expecting the teaser and trailer to be out soon, The movie Coat will be releasing end of this year.

