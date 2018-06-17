I enjoyed performing live with him recently. This film also gave me a chance to sing a number penned by Gulzar saab," says Dosanjh

Taapsee Pannu and Diljit Dosanjh

The first song from Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming film, Soorma, releases tomorrow. The track, titled Ishq Di Baajiyaan, has been recorded by the actor. Working with composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyricist Gulzar was a dream for the Punjabi star. "I am thankful to Shaad Ali [director] for giving me the opportunity to sing in the film. I am a fan of Shankar Mahadevan's work, and singing his composition was an honour. I enjoyed performing live with him recently. This film also gave me a chance to sing a number penned by Gulzar saab," says Dosanjh.



Taapsee Pannu and Diljit Dosanjh

Recently, Shaad Ali, who decided to choose Diljit Dosanjh for the film, says the actor was most suited to play the role of Sandeep Singh. The director says, “Diljit was the obvious choice for the film because he looked the part. I was not trying to find too much resemblance. That was not my criteria, because I was just trying to go with the look, who would look honest in that part.”

Ali also talks about the challenges one faces while dealing with a biopic. “Biopics comes with an added responsibility because you are dealing with a real-life person. It's not easy to make a biopic, but if you work with that persona and his or her family, things get easy", says Ali.

The trailer is an inspiring true story of the human spirit, about a player, who made headlines for his miraculous comeback after an unfortunate accident. It is a lesser known fact that, Sandeep Singh has been hailed as one of the world' most dangerous drag-flickers of all time with drag speeds of over 145 km/hr which led to his nickname, Flicker Singh.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates