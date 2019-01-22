First teaser poster of Ritesh Batra's upcoming film Photograph is out

bollywood

Photograph's first teaser poster features the lead cast Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra walking on a lonely street together

Photograph Teaser poster

Director Ritesh Batra has released the first-ever Indian teaser poster of his upcoming film Photograph starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra is all set to release on 8th March 2019 in India. The poster features the lead cast Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra walking on a lonely street together and the line say, "It all started with a...Photograph".

Today, director Ritesh Batra shared the first Indian Teaser poster of the film Photograph on his official Twitter account. While sharing the poster Ritesh captioned the post, "The story begins... #PhotographMovie Releases in cinemas in India on 8th March 2019. @PhotographAmzn @Nawazuddin_S @Sanyamalhotra07 [sic]"

Ritesh Batra's upcoming directorial 'Photograph' is all set to hit the screens in India on 8th March 2019. The award-winning director's next film which was all set to premiere at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival taking place between January 23rd to February 2nd now will also be screened at the Berlin Film Festival.

After the much acclaimed 'Lunchbox', Ritesh Batra is all set to present 'Photograph' which is set in Dharavi, Mumbai. Sanya Malhotra who was last seen in the blockbuster Badhaai Ho, will be seen essaying the role of an introverted college girl who tops in her studies. Celebrated actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will mark his second association with director Ritesh Batra with Photograph.

Photograph will mark Ritesh Batra's second collaboration with the talented Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Sanya Malhotra who is currently riding high on the success of her latest outing 'Badhaai Ho' will mark her first association with the director.

Written and directed by Ritesh Batra, Photograph is presented by Amazon Studious in association with The Match Factory and is slated to release in India on 8th March 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates