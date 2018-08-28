First-time flyer Prince Chaurasia set for hockey club experience in Hamburg

other-sports

Prince Chaurasia, a carpenter's son from Colaba, who plies his trade for Union Bank of India in the Mumbai Hockey Association's Super League, earned the opportunity

Prince Chaurasia

With a dream in his eyes and a hockey stick in his hand, Prince Chaurasia, 21, is all set to board his maiden flight to Germany where he will train with Bundesliga club Grossflottbeker in Hamburg for two months. Chaurasia, a carpenter's son from Colaba, who plies his trade for Union Bank of India in the Mumbai Hockey Association's Super League, earned the opportunity, courtesy the Walmiki brothers — Devindar and Yuvraj — who recommended his name to train at the same club they regularly play.

Learning new techniques

"We informed the Grossflottbeker coach that an Indian player should be allowed to travel with us. In that way, they will learn the German style of play as well as the latest techniques in fitness and diet. The coach liked our plan and approved it," India midfielder Devindar told mid-day yesterday. Prince, who captained the Mumbai U-19 team, is eager to make the most of the opportunity.

"This is my first flight trip. I am very excited. This exposure will help me build confidence and improve my game a lot. "I want to perform well for my country, the Walmiki brothers and my coach, Bawa sir [Marzban Patel, fondly known as Bawa] proud," said Prince, who is doing his B.Com at Rizvi College. Devindar added that initiative will provide youngsters, specially from poverty-stricken backgrounds in the city, a platform to excel and showcase their talent.

Promoting young talent

"We want to promote young talent. I want to help potential talent make it to the national camp and play for India. Prince will not only get to learn about the skills and technique but will also learn about the German culture," Devindar added.

Providing an insight on the level of commitment in Germany, Devindar said: "In Germany, once a player is on the field, even if he is 35 or 60 years old, he is totally committed. "They will throw themselves on the field and dive for every ball even if they hurt their knee. They just want to give their 200 percent."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates