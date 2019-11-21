First two sessions crucial for spinners, says Daniel Vettori

Kolkata: Daniel Vettori is willing to look past piling stats and see a bigger role for spinners in pink-ball Tests. "The spinners haven't come into play that much [so far]; it's mostly been about the seamers," Bangladesh's bowling consultant said on Wednesday. The Kiwi was, however, quick to point out that "spin bowlers play a big part in the nature of the game" and he sees them being "really important" in the first two sessions of the day.

Brushing aside suggestion that the extra coat of lacquer on a pink ball, often blamed for the spinners' lack of success, will come in the way, he said: "They all enjoy the SG ball for a start. So it has been enjoyable for the spinners to bowl with it."

The former left-arm spinner is, of course, aware of the prowess of Indian batsmen. "They have been so dominant against overseas spinners, particularly in the last three or four years. We saw the pressure that Mayank [Agarwal] put our spinners under," he reminded. He is excited over prospects as the game enters the twilight zone each day. "The sun sets early in these parts; that's the time we will see the pink ball come into play; the twilight hours seems to do a little bit more. I think that's going to be the exciting period of the match, when teams might try out a few things tactically," he said, pointing out that "the pink ball plays relatively normal" under daylight.

There is a buzz among his pacers after the practice sessions with the pink ball in Indore, and Vettori is amused. "That's a nice thing; Bangladesh fast bowlers don't get to be excited too often. I think they are coming to grips with the ball," he said, adding: "The seamers did a great a job in the last Test so they will come to the fore. The re-laid wicket here has more bounce."

The batsmen, who have been blown away by the Indian attack, will need to get more used to the new conditions, he said. "We have had only one session when it's dark so they haven't really experienced night time. Tomorrow we will get to experience that," said Vettori.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates