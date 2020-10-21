Mumbai: Fishermen rescue 8-foot python tangled in fishing net

Fishermen rescued an 8-foot-long Indian Rock Python that got trapped in one of their fishing nets near Mahim Causeway on Monday and handed it over to an animal rescue NGO.

After rescuing the snake from the net, the fishermen contacted the Forest Department, which sought the help of the Wildlife Animal Protection & Rescue Association (WAPRA) to release the reptile into its natural habitat.

Atul Kabale, 32, a Bandra East resident and the WAPRA secretary, told mid-day, "The fishermen had already released the snake from the tangled net and had brought in a goni bag till the highway. We took the python to a vet for a fitness certificate. The snake is currently being kept at our rescue centre in Mankhurd as we await the medical report. We will then release it into its natural habitat."

Last month, the WAPRA had rescued two snakes from the mayor's bungalow and were released into the wild. "The reason for the increased sightings of snakes is rapid urbanisation. We are encroaching upon the natural territory of animals. Real jungles keep on diminishing while concrete jungles keep expanding."

02

No. of snakes found in mayor's bungalow last month

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news